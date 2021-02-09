Why do writers procrastinate? Often, they chalk it up to a lack of discipline that can be overcome with willpower.
In truth, many writers procrastinate not because they're lazy but because the task feels too daunting or boring.
So, what are effective tactics for overcoming these obstacles?
A recent infographic (below) from Enchanting Marketing outlines three key approaches that can help you stop procrastinating and become a joyful writer: (1) Make it easier to start writing; (2) Avoid mid-writing procrastination; (3) Face your feelings rather than flee them.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "How to Stop Procrastinating and Become a Joyful Writer [Infographic]"
