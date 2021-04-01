Get your ticket to B2B Forum online (April 7-8) before it’s too late.
In which countries are people most interested in online ad blocking?

To find out, Surfshark looked at every country’s search volume for the top ad-blocking software relative to its population of Internet users.

The researchers found that people in France dislike online ads the most: There were 579 searches for ad-blocking software per 100,000 Internet users.

An infographic (below) covers the full list of the 10 countries with the populations that most search for ad-blocking software.

Check out the infographic:

number of searches for online ad blocking software by country

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

