In which countries are people most interested in online ad blocking?

To find out, Surfshark looked at every country’s search volume for the top ad-blocking software relative to its population of Internet users.

The researchers found that people in France dislike online ads the most: There were 579 searches for ad-blocking software per 100,000 Internet users.

An infographic (below) covers the full list of the 10 countries with the populations that most search for ad-blocking software.

Check out the infographic: