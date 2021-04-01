In which countries are people most interested in online ad blocking?
To find out, Surfshark looked at every country’s search volume for the top ad-blocking software relative to its population of Internet users.
The researchers found that people in France dislike online ads the most: There were 579 searches for ad-blocking software per 100,000 Internet users.
An infographic (below) covers the full list of the 10 countries with the populations that most search for ad-blocking software.
Check out the infographic:
