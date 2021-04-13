What does an effective video ad look like on LinkedIn?
To find out, the professional social network teamed upwith Digivizer to analyze more than 3,500 LinkedIn video ads.
The researchers found four key approaches tend to work well: including a product demo and an offer; using animation; delivering simple audio with captions; and keeping copy short, with a CTA button.
A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions explores those four tips in depth and also provides video ad benchmarks for marketers.
Check out the infographic:
