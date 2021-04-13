Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What does an effective video ad look like on LinkedIn?

To find out, the professional social network teamed upwith  Digivizer to analyze more than 3,500 LinkedIn video ads.

The researchers found four key approaches tend to work well: including a product demo and an offer; using animation; delivering simple audio with captions; and keeping copy short, with a CTA button.

A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions explores those four tips in depth and also provides video ad benchmarks for marketers.

Check out the infographic:

Four tips for better video ads on LinkedIn

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

