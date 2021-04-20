Google's responsive search ads (RSAs) enable advertisers to create multiple copy options and then let machine-learning and AI determine the best-performing combinations.

How can marketers make the most of this powerful format?

A recent infographic (below) from JumpFly outlines tried-and-true techniques that can help advertisers stand out from the competition with their RSAs.

Specifically, the piece delves into four best-practices: developing multiple headline options, crafting descriptive descriptions, repurposing existing expanded text ads (ETAs), and creating visually appealing ads.

Check out the infographic: