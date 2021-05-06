Looking for sage writing advice from authors like Toni Morrison, Stephen King, and Haruki Murakami?
An infographic (below) from Ivory Research provides nuggets of wisdom from these famous writers and a dozen more.
The infographic shares a piece of writing advice from each author and then explores why it works.
The piece also looks at how you can apply each lesson to your own writing.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "15 Writing Lessons From Famous Authors [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
Subscribe today...it's free!
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Content Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Content:
- Create Content That Breaks Through the Noise (But Doesn't Break the Bank): Gene Foca of Getty Images on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- Four Ways to Use Interactive Content to Succeed at Virtual Tradeshows
- Business Video Benchmarks: Content, Engagement, and Distribution Trends
- How COVID-19 Transformed Sales and B2B Content Marketing—and Five Ways to Adapt
- Account-Based Podcasting: The New ABM