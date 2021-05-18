Email design best-practices infographic

What are the keys to creating a successful email campaign?

According to a recent infographic from Uplers, it begins with developing a strong email design that hand holds the reader.

From there, it is necessary to guide the reading flow.

Finally, you need to funnel the reader to the crux of your campaign.

The infographic (below) provides best-practices for each of those steps, including advice for creating email templates and ensuring that campaigns are accessible.

Check out the infographic: