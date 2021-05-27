Writing about your experiences and aspirations can have a wide range of personal and professional benefits.
These advantages include improving communication, honing concentration, and organizing thoughts.
An infographic (below) from Opyrus explores the power of personal storytelling and how it benefits both mental and physical health.
The piece also provides advice on how you can write your own story mindfully.
Check out the infographic:
