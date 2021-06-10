Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

With hiring picking up in the United States, why are some job seekers not accepting offers?

According to recent research from Talroo, various forces are influencing those decisions, including childcare and homecare concerns, a desire for higher wages, and the effects of unemployment and stimulus payments.

To attract workers, employers would benefit from focusing on higher wages and flexible schedules, the researchers found.

A recent infographic (below) explores those findings from the study and delves into what businesses can do to appeal to job candidates.

Check out the infographic:

Why is it so hard to hire job seekers infographic

