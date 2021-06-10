With hiring picking up in the United States, why are some job seekers not accepting offers?
According to recent research from Talroo, various forces are influencing those decisions, including childcare and homecare concerns, a desire for higher wages, and the effects of unemployment and stimulus payments.
To attract workers, employers would benefit from focusing on higher wages and flexible schedules, the researchers found.
A recent infographic (below) explores those findings from the study and delves into what businesses can do to appeal to job candidates.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Why Job Seekers Are Not Accepting Offers [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Management:
- If Marketing Is As Critical As Sales Is to the B2B Pipeline, Why Don't We Formalize Training for Marketing Teams?
- The Power of One (Or How to Effect Change): Keith Jennings on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- How to Level-Up Your Company Culture [Infographic]
- Business Agility Is the New Norm. Do You Have What It Takes?
- Proving Marketing to Execs (Part 1)