Did you know that 77% of B2B buyers don't talk to a salesperson until they have done their own research?
Or how about that 66% of marketers say email nurturing is the best way to engage leads?
Those are a few of the data points covered in an infographic (below) from Growth Strategies 101.
The piece looks at 10 stats that can help B2B marketers and salespeople better connect with—and convert—potential customers.
Check out the infographic:
