Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Did you know that 77% of B2B buyers don't talk to a salesperson until they have done their own research?

Or how about that 66% of marketers say email nurturing is the best way to engage leads?

Those are a few of the data points covered in an infographic (below) from Growth Strategies 101.

The piece looks at 10 stats that can help B2B marketers and salespeople better connect with—and convert—potential customers.

Check out the infographic:

Interesting B2B marketing stats infographic

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "10 Interesting B2B Marketing Stats [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.