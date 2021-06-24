Do hiring managers tend to check job applicants' social media accounts before making a hiring decision?
Fully 62% say they always do, and 29% say they sometimes do, according to a recent survey of 233 hiring managers conducted by Skynova.
Why do hiring managers check? Most say they do so to get more detail on an applicant's professional background (57% cite that as a reason) and to get a sense of their personality (54%).
An infographic (below) explores those insights and additional findings from the survey.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Do Hiring Managers Check Job Applicants' Social Media Profiles? [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Career Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Career Management: