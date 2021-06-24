Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Do hiring managers tend to check job applicants' social media accounts before making a hiring decision?

Fully 62% say they always do, and 29% say they sometimes do, according to a recent survey of 233 hiring managers conducted by Skynova.

Why do hiring managers check? Most say they do so to get more detail on an applicant's professional background (57% cite that as a reason) and to get a sense of their personality (54%).

An infographic (below) explores those insights and additional findings from the survey.

Check out the infographic:

Hiring managers on screening social media infographic

