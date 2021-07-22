Getting your marketing and sales teams on the same page can have a huge payoff.
In fact, 87% of B2B marketing leaders consider alignment between the teams a key to dynamic business growth.
An infographic from ServiceSource explores why aligning B2B Marketing and Sales around a common revenue goal—which they call "smarketing"—is so powerful.
The piece looks at the key benefits of alignment and also explores how you can encourage effective collaboration.
Check out the infographic:
