Getting your marketing and sales teams on the same page can have a huge payoff.

In fact, 87% of B2B marketing leaders consider alignment between the teams a key to dynamic business growth.

An infographic from ServiceSource explores why aligning B2B Marketing and Sales around a common revenue goal—which they call "smarketing"—is so powerful.

The piece looks at the key benefits of alignment and also explores how you can encourage effective collaboration.

Check out the infographic:

Smarketing is aligning your B2B sales and marketing teams infographic

