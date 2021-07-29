How can you become an excellent mentor at work?
An infographic (below) from Intuit Mint covers the basics of ensuring mentorship is effective for your mentees and yourself.
The piece looks at the different types of mentors, the best and worst qualities in a mentor, and six key ways to make a difference for your mentees.
It also explores the benefits of becoming a mentor.
Check out the infographic:
