How can you become an excellent mentor at work?

An infographic (below) from Intuit Mint covers the basics of ensuring mentorship is effective for your mentees and yourself.

The piece looks at the different types of mentors, the best and worst qualities in a mentor, and six key ways to make a difference for your mentees.

It also explores the benefits of becoming a mentor.

Check out the infographic:

How to be a career-changing mentor at work infographic

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
