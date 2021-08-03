Did you know that welcome emails tend to have the highest open rates?
Or how about that 87% of organizations use email to distribute content?
Those are just some of the insights and data points related to email marketing covered in a recent infographic (below) from EmailToolTester.
The piece explores key facts about email marketing, looks at email benchmarks by message type and industry, and provides email do's and don'ts for marketers.
Check out the infographic:
