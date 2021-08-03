Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Did you know that welcome emails tend to have the highest open rates?

Or how about that 87% of organizations use email to distribute content?

Those are just some of the insights and data points related to email marketing covered in a recent infographic (below) from EmailToolTester.

The piece explores key facts about email marketing, looks at email benchmarks by message type and industry, and provides email do's and don'ts for marketers.

Check out the infographic:

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

