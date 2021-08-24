A lot of work goes into creating an influencer brand post.
The process begins with the brand: creating a brief and creative mood board, then identifying and selecting the right influencers.
From there it's necessary to shepherd the production and publishing process along.
Finally, the brand needs to give feedback for future improvements and ensure payment.
An infographic (below) from Cure Media provides an overview of this workflow, covering the key steps from start to finish.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "A Workflow for Creating Influencer Brand Posts [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Know somone who would enjoy it too? Share with your friends, free of charge, no sign up required! Simply share this link, and they will get instant access…
Content Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Content:
- Five B2B Video Marketing Tips to Boost Sales in 2021
- How Employee Advocacy Can Improve Your Content Marketing Performance
- Storytelling in B2B: Bobby Lehew on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- No Time to Create Content? Turn One Webinar Into Nine Marketing Pieces in Less Than 14 Days... Without Killing Yourself
- A 17-Step Process for Creating High-Performing Articles [Infographic]