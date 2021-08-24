A lot of work goes into creating an influencer brand post.

The process begins with the brand: creating a brief and creative mood board, then identifying and selecting the right influencers.

From there it's necessary to shepherd the production and publishing process along.

Finally, the brand needs to give feedback for future improvements and ensure payment.

An infographic (below) from Cure Media provides an overview of this workflow, covering the key steps from start to finish.

Check out the infographic: