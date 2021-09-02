Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Having a great mentor can transform your career.

Some of the key benefits are greater job satisfaction, an extended professional network, higher salary potential, and improved confidence.

So, how can you find a career-changing mentor?

An infographic (below) from Teach.com explores seven places where you can find one. It also looks at four common mentoring styles so that you figure out the right fit for you.

Check out the infographic:

How to find a life-changing mentor infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

