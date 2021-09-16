Video marketing is more popular than ever: 86% of businesses now say they now use video for marketing purposes, up from 63% in 2017.

It's also in demand with audiences: 85% of Internet users say they would like to see more video content from businesses.

An infographic (below) from Depositphotos explores those insights and the state of video marketing in 2021.

The piece also looks at video-related stats for four key platforms: YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

Check out the infographic: