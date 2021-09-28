Should you be focusing on brand marketing or demand marketing?
That question has long vexed marketers.
A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions proposes that the smartest solution may be to strategically invest in both, and connect them more effectively, rather than choosing one or the other.
The piece explores how this brand-to-demand approach that considers the entire buyer's journey can drive exceptional performance for marketers.
Check out the infographic:
