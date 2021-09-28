Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Should you be focusing on brand marketing or demand marketing?

That question has long vexed marketers.

A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions proposes that the smartest solution may be to strategically invest in both, and connect them more effectively, rather than choosing one or the other.

The piece explores how this brand-to-demand approach that considers the entire buyer's journey can drive exceptional performance for marketers.

Check out the infographic:

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

