Market segmentation—dividing your target audiences into smaller categories that share similar characteristics—can be a powerful approach for marketers.

A few ways it can benefit your brand include helping to create hyper-targeted ads, build stronger relationships with your customers, and identify your most motivated audiences.

So, which filters can you use to segment your market?

An infographic (below) from Semrush explores six criteria that are often utilized by marketers: geographic, demographic, psychographic, behavioral, media, and benefit.

Check out the infographic:

Key customer segmentation critera infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

