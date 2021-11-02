Market segmentation—dividing your target audiences into smaller categories that share similar characteristics—can be a powerful approach for marketers.
A few ways it can benefit your brand include helping to create hyper-targeted ads, build stronger relationships with your customers, and identify your most motivated audiences.
So, which filters can you use to segment your market?
An infographic (below) from Semrush explores six criteria that are often utilized by marketers: geographic, demographic, psychographic, behavioral, media, and benefit.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Six Key Criteria for Market Segmentation [Infographic]"
