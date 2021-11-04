How can you ensure your website ranks well in search in 2022?
This infographic (below) from Red Website Design, which was based on content from Search Engine Journal, can help.
The piece covers important SEO strategies to consider in the year ahead.
Specifically, the infographic looks at the importance of focusing on high-quality content, mobile optimizations, on-page enhancements, fast page speeds, on-page optimizations, internal link structures, link building, and local search.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Eight SEO Strategies to Consider for 2022 [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Search Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Search: