How can you ensure your website ranks well in search in 2022?

This infographic (below) from Red Website Design, which was based on content from Search Engine Journal, can help.

The piece covers important SEO strategies to consider in the year ahead.

Specifically, the infographic looks at the importance of focusing on high-quality content, mobile optimizations, on-page enhancements, fast page speeds, on-page optimizations, internal link structures, link building, and local search.

Check out the infographic:

Top 8 Google ranking factors for 2022 infographic 

