Marketers increasingly believe that brand voice is critical to connecting with customers, and they also say striking the right tone is increasingly difficult, according to recent research from Phrasee.
The research was based on data from a survey conducted in 2021 among 300 senior marketers in the United States.
Some 88% of marketers say their brand language helps their brand connect with customers, up from 74% who said the same a year ago.
However, 68% of marketers say they are under more stress to strike the right brand tone compared with a year ago.
An infographic (below) explores these findings and additional insights from the survey.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Brand Voice in 2021: More Important and More Difficult [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Branding Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Branding:
- The Industries Americans Say Are Least Trustworthy
- The 25 Most Valuable Global Brands in 2021
- The Role of Music in Your Brand: Sam Parvin on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- The Power and Value of Brand: Maggie Gross on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- The 10 Brands Americans Feel Most Intimately Connected to in 2021