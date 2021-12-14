Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketers increasingly believe that brand voice is critical to connecting with customers, and they also say striking the right tone is increasingly difficult, according to recent research from Phrasee.

The research was based on data from a survey conducted in 2021 among 300 senior marketers in the United States.

Some 88% of marketers say their brand language helps their brand connect with customers, up from 74% who said the same a year ago.

However, 68% of marketers say they are under more stress to strike the right brand tone compared with a year ago.

An infographic (below) explores these findings and additional insights from the survey.

Check out the infographic:

Brand voice survey 2021 infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Brand Voice in 2021: More Important and More Difficult [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.