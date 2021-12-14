Marketers increasingly believe that brand voice is critical to connecting with customers, and they also say striking the right tone is increasingly difficult, according to recent research from Phrasee.

The research was based on data from a survey conducted in 2021 among 300 senior marketers in the United States.

Some 88% of marketers say their brand language helps their brand connect with customers, up from 74% who said the same a year ago.

However, 68% of marketers say they are under more stress to strike the right brand tone compared with a year ago.

An infographic (below) explores these findings and additional insights from the survey.

Check out the infographic: