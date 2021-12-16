Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Two-thirds of creative teams say there has been an increase in their workloads in 2021 compared with their pre-pandemic workloads, according to recent research from Screendragon.

The State of Creative Operations in 2021 report was based on data from a survey conducted among 100 professionals who manage or work for creative/marketing teams.

Most (58%) respondents say their creative team is still working 100% remotely, and 72% expect their company to adopt a hybrid approach in 2022.

An infographic (below) explores those findings and additional insights from the report.

Check out the infographic:

The state of creative operations in 2021 infographic 

