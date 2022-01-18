As marketers dive into 2022, which content marketing trends should they be watching closely?

Directional data, content proliferation, and instantaneous demand are some of the key areas to keep an eye on, according to a recent infographic from Search Engine Journal (SEJ).

The piece looks at 10 important trends that SEJ believes will impact content marketing this year.

It also provides tips for how marketers can capitalize on each trend.

Check out the infographic: