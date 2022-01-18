As marketers dive into 2022, which content marketing trends should they be watching closely?
Directional data, content proliferation, and instantaneous demand are some of the key areas to keep an eye on, according to a recent infographic from Search Engine Journal (SEJ).
The piece looks at 10 important trends that SEJ believes will impact content marketing this year.
It also provides tips for how marketers can capitalize on each trend.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "10 Content Marketing Trends to Watch in 2022 [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Content Resources
You may like these other MarketingProfs resources related to Content.
A case study can be an effective storytelling tool to use in B2B content marketing. Learn why, as well as how to craft one, in this article.
Audio of all types, from podcasts to voice search, is a powerful form of content marketing. If you're not doing it yet, here's how to get started.
Quality is a nebulous concept that can be difficult to define. Not for Google: high-quality content for better search rank depends on specific factors that can be optimized. Here's how to do so for five of them.
Standing for something is good for business these days. But how do you go beyond merely sharing company values to crafting real thought leadership? Start with a POV blog post.
We've all heard that prospects consume at least 13 pieces of content before making a decision. But does that have to be true anymore? This article discusses why that should change.
B2B sales have changed, and so must the sales content that marketers create. What worked for in-person selling may not work in the digital world. Here are three ways to approach the shift.