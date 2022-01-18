Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

As marketers dive into 2022, which content marketing trends should they be watching closely?

Directional data, content proliferation, and instantaneous demand are some of the key areas to keep an eye on, according to a recent infographic from Search Engine Journal (SEJ).

The piece looks at 10 important trends that SEJ believes will impact content marketing this year.

It also provides tips for how marketers can capitalize on each trend.

Check out the infographic:

10 content marketing trends for 2022 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

