How can you overcome writer's block?
According to Enchanting Marketing, the process begins with understanding which of six common types of writer's block you're suffering from.
Next, you can apply specific tactics to get around that particular type of block.
An infographic (below) covers how to diagnose which type of writer's block you've got and provides workarounds for each. It also shares general advice for how to get back in a rhythm and write with joy.
Check out the infographic:
Check out the infographic:
