Why should B2B firms focus on aligning Marketing and Sales?
An infographic (below) from Xoombi covers some of the benefits of getting the teams on the same page.
Specifically, the piece looks at seven perks of alignment, including how it drives better marketing strategies and faster growth.
The infographic anchors each perk in a data point in order to highlight exactly how important alignment is to the bottom line.
Check out the infographic:
