Why should B2B firms focus on aligning Marketing and Sales?

An infographic (below) from Xoombi covers some of the benefits of getting the teams on the same page.

Specifically, the piece looks at seven perks of alignment, including how it drives better marketing strategies and faster growth.

The infographic anchors each perk in a data point in order to highlight exactly how important alignment is to the bottom line.

Check out the infographic:

7 perks of sales and marketing alignment infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

