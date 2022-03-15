Register now for the spring B2B Forum Online and get a FREE PRO Membership ($595 value) when you sign up!
Marketers constantly face a range of difficult challenges, from having to meet tight deadlines to needing to come up with fresh creative ideas.

All of that can take a toll over time and lead to burnout.

An infographic (below) from Media Update looks at how marketers can look after their mental health.

Specifically, the piece explores four ways to maintain happiness and creativity: being mindful, setting boundaries, getting enough rest, and celebrating wins.

Check out the infographic:

How to look after your mental health #Marketingedition infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

