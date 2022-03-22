Privacy concerns are transforming the marketing measurement landscape.
The combination of relatively new regulations and recent steps taken by tech companies like Apple and Google is increasingly limiting the use of solutions such as cookies and tags that enable advertisers to track people's online behaviors
So, how can marketers adapt their approaches to this new world?
An infographic (below) from InfoTrust explores how to protect privacy without sacrificing data quality.
The piece looks at the various trends affecting data collection and presents a privacy-first measurement methodology for today's marketers.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Adapting Marketing Measurement to a Post-Cookie World [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Metrics & Measurement Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Metrics & Measurement:
- How to Create Automated Data Studio Reports for Campaign Performance
- The Missing Element in B2B Marketing Data
- Why Data Quality Is Important for Market Intelligence
- The ROI Resurgence: How a Year of Virtual Events Made Measuring ROI More Important Than Ever
- A Five-Point Plan for First-Party Data
- The Most Important KPIs to Track the Effectiveness of Your Email Marketing Strategy