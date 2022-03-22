Register now for the spring B2B Forum Online and get a FREE PRO Membership ($595 value) when you sign up!
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Privacy concerns are transforming the marketing measurement landscape.

The combination of relatively new regulations and recent steps taken by tech companies like Apple and Google is increasingly limiting the use of solutions such as cookies and tags that enable advertisers to track people's online behaviors

So, how can marketers adapt their approaches to this new world?

An infographic (below) from InfoTrust explores how to protect privacy without sacrificing data quality.

The piece looks at the various trends affecting data collection and presents a privacy-first measurement methodology for today's marketers.

Check out the infographic:

Data collection in a post-cookie world infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Adapting Marketing Measurement to a Post-Cookie World [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.