Privacy concerns are transforming the marketing measurement landscape.

The combination of relatively new regulations and recent steps taken by tech companies like Apple and Google is increasingly limiting the use of solutions such as cookies and tags that enable advertisers to track people's online behaviors

So, how can marketers adapt their approaches to this new world?

An infographic (below) from InfoTrust explores how to protect privacy without sacrificing data quality.

The piece looks at the various trends affecting data collection and presents a privacy-first measurement methodology for today's marketers.

Check out the infographic: