Register now for the spring B2B Forum Online and get a FREE PRO Membership ($595 value) when you sign up!
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Content on TikTok receives more engagement, on average, compared with content on some of the other major social networks.

That's according to a recent benchmarks report released by Social Insider. The report was based on an analysis of engagement (likes, comments, shares, etc.) on 27 million posts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok

An infographic (below) summarizes findings from the research.

The piece looks at overall engagement trends for the four social networks examined and also delves into some industry specific insights.

Check out the infographic:

2022 social media industry benchmarks infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Engagement Trends for Four Major Social Networks [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In
See the Future of Marketing April 6 & 7 at B2B Forum Online