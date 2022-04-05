Content on TikTok receives more engagement, on average, compared with content on some of the other major social networks.
That's according to a recent benchmarks report released by Social Insider. The report was based on an analysis of engagement (likes, comments, shares, etc.) on 27 million posts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok
An infographic (below) summarizes findings from the research.
The piece looks at overall engagement trends for the four social networks examined and also delves into some industry specific insights.
Check out the infographic:
