Burn Out, Retention & You: Register for The Future-Proofed Career with President Val Witt & CCO Ann Handley, April 26
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketing operations (marketing ops) connects the people, processes, and technologies that keep a marketing organization up and running.

What exactly does that mean?

An infographic (below) from Zapier delves into what marketing operations teams actually do.

Specifically, the piece looks at four marketing ops responsibilities: building and maintaining systems, managing cross-functional projects, handling email and CRM systems, and managing and analyzing data.

Check out the infographic:

What is marketing operations infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "What Is Marketing Operations? [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

We're baaackk! Join us in-person this October at B2B Forum: Boston!