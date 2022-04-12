What is marketing operations infographic 

Marketing operations (marketing ops) connects the people, processes, and technologies that keep a marketing organization up and running.
What exactly does that mean?
An infographic (below) from Zapier delves into what marketing operations teams actually do.
Specifically, the piece looks at four marketing ops responsibilities: building and maintaining systems, managing cross-functional projects, handling email and CRM systems, and managing and analyzing data.
Check out the infographic:
