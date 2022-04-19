Burn Out, Retention & You: Register for The Future-Proofed Career with President Val Witt & CCO Ann Handley, April 26
Customer churn—when people stop using your products or services—can be tremendously costly.

That's why it's essential for businesses of all types to understand what their churn rate is and to reduce it.

An infographic (below) from GetVoIP explains how to calculate churn and covers five major customer churn problems: misunderstanding your target market, not offering enough value, subpar customer service, weak brand loyalty, and overcommunication.

The piece explores what tends to cause each of these problems and looks at how they can be fixed.

Check out the infographic:

Tips for predicting and preventing customer churn infographic 

