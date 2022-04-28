Every e-commerce click is driven by human emotions, instincts, and perceptions.
So, how can businesses leverage human psychology to drive success?
An infographic (below) from Grazitti Interactive covers the areas of psychology that can help marketers.
Specifically, the piece explores the decision-making process, different types of e-commerce behaviors, common psychological triggers, and psychology principles that influence conversions.
Check out the infographic:
