When I noticed that we were coming up on the 404th episode of the Marketing Smarts podcast, I talked with Chief Content Officer Ann Handley about what might be a fitting way to mark the milestone.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3

At Ann's suggestion, I got six industry thought leaders to record stories about their own personal "marketing 404 error," or missed marketing opportunity, along with a tip or lesson for listeners on how to avoid that particular mistake.

Each of these star marketers shared valuable advice on overcoming mistakes and, when possible, turning missed marketing opportunities into valuable relationships.

This very special episode of Marketing Smarts features all-new content from authors, thought leaders, and marketing strategists.

For each guest's previous Marketing Smarts interviews, click the episode numbers below.

Guests, in order of appearance:

This special episode is action-packed! Be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!