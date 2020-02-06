When I noticed that we were coming up on the 404th episode of the Marketing Smarts podcast, I talked with Chief Content Officer Ann Handley about what might be a fitting way to mark the milestone.

At Ann's suggestion, I got six industry thought leaders to record stories about their own personal "marketing 404 error," or missed marketing opportunity, along with a tip or lesson for listeners on how to avoid that particular mistake.

Each of these star marketers shared valuable advice on overcoming mistakes and, when possible, turning missed marketing opportunities into valuable relationships.

This very special episode of Marketing Smarts features all-new content from authors, thought leaders, and marketing strategists.

For each guest's previous Marketing Smarts interviews, click the episode numbers below.

Guests, in order of appearance:

  1. Christopher Penn, CEO and co-founder, Trust Insights, Marketing Smarts episodes 320, 367.
  2. Chris Brogan, author (The Impact Equation, Trust Agents), creator of StoryLeader, and owner, Chris Brogan Media. Marketing Smarts episodes 198, 405.
  3. Goldie Chan, LinkedIn influencer, agency founder, Warm Robots. Marketing Smarts episode 384.
  4. Carlos Hidalgo, author (The UnAmerican Dream), chief strategy officer at DemandGen. Marketing Smarts episode 375.
  5. Katie Martell, B2B marketing expert and speaker.
  6. Nina Bell, brand marketer, MarketingProfs.
  7. Guest co-host Ann Handley, best-selling author (Everybody Writes, Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content), chief content officer, MarketingProfs. Marketing Smarts episodes 130 (battling mediocrity in content), 146 (marketing writing), and 175 (marketing that surprises).

This special episode is action-packed!