2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, marketers included. But there are bright spots, such as the new acceptance of work-from-home policies (even with disruptions caused by kids, pets, yard work, and noisy neighbors).

We've also had new opportunities to be a bit more daring with our marketing, to try some experimental approaches, focus more on local marketing, or venture out onto platforms that we hadn't tried back in "precedented times."

New York Times best-selling author Chris Brogan joins me and MarketingProfs' own Matt Snodgrass in the MarketingProfs PRO Facebook group to talk with our PRO members about how their businesses have changed things up to stay afloat during the pandemic.

In this episode, we talk with MarketingProfs PRO members M. Valentina Escobar-Gonzalez of Beyond Engagement Social Media Solutions, Fred Faulker IV of ICF Next, and Robert Collins, a senior communications executive working with Alyce, about how they've come back stronger after the pandemic chilled the economy back in March, the experiments they've tried that turned things around, and lessons they've learned about reclaiming success from disruption.

