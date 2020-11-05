In this episode of Marketing Smarts, I talk with Mike Betzer, SVP and GM at Khoros. We dive into the history of the 800 number, long distance dialing, and MCI—all in an effort to get to the heart of why companies struggle to really talk to their customers.

As it turns out, it's not nearly as difficult as we're making it, and personalized messaging might just be the savior we didn't know we needed.

Fully 90% of decisions that consumers make about buying a product or staying with a brand is made through community and friend networks. Brands have to realize that and make themselves accessible when needed—not just when they want to be seen and heard.

Covid has had a great impact on the ways brands talk to people and how people talk to brands. Mike shows us how brands are missing the mark in talking to their customers and what they can do to get things back on track.

Hint: it's all about slowing down and being there. And, of course, using chat and messaging technology.

We talk about some brands that are hitting it out of the park, like T-Mobile, USAA, Peloton, Airbnb, and Whole Foods. They were leaning into personalized messaging before they were forced to, and they have been reaping rewards ever since.

