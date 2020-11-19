We don't often think of our company story as "legendary," but maybe it's time to change that. By thinking about the legend of our company, and by looking at our organization from a long-term perspective, we can humanize our stories, build brand awareness, and truly connect with our audience.

In today's episode, I'm joined by Bonnie Rothman and Judy Kalvin from Company B, who share how brands can reframe their stories to be around people, instead of products and solutions. This isn't just a nice-to-have idea, it's practically a requirement, especially in 2020. The times demand it.

We talk about the power of a good story and how brands are getting away from traditional public relations methods and are, instead, putting people at the center of their PR efforts.

Whether by focusing on an inspiring founder's story, demonstrating that company leadership is faced with the exact same problems as the customers they serve, or bringing employee stories to the forefront... putting people at the front of your messaging helps build connections.

We take inspiration from three companies that stand out in how they've made their founders' stories legendary: Spanx, Warby Parker, Deschutes Brewery.

