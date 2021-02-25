Influence marketing works, and the ROI is better than ever. In 2020, the average earned media value per $1 spent on influence marketing increased to $5.78.

If you're looking for that kind of return on your marketing investment, you'll love MarketingProfs instructor and influence marketing expert Jason Falls.

As senior influence strategist at Cornett, Jason has used digital strategies that have helped some of the words best known brands, especially in the spirits industry. I invited Jason to Marketing Smarts to talk about his new book, Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Reignite Your Brand.

We talk about how Jason drops the "r" in "influencer marketing" to broaden marketers' perspective beyond Instagram and YouTube, how B2B organizations are getting results from influence marketing, and how you can use Jason's "Winfluence Success Scorecard" to apply insights from those companies at your own organization.

Jason also shares a powerful example of how an influence marketing effort involving just one podcaster yielded a 4x increase in leads for a financial services company.

To learn more, visit JasonFalls.com. You can also follow Jason on Twitter at @JasonFalls.

