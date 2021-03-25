Jay Acunzo is an author, speaker, and expert podcaster ("Unthinkable" and "3 Clips").

On his show "3 Clips," podcasters "deconstruct their work, a few pieces at a time." Jay selects some especially great moments from a podcast episode, then interviews the host about what was happening behind the scenes, including how they pulled off that edgy question or what kind of prep they did in advance that helped them to pounce on that very interesting tidbit the guest dropped.

The value in this "'Song Exploder' meets 'Inside the Actor's Studio'" type of show is that Jay teases out lessons you can apply in your own interviews. And better interviews yield better content, because you can turn them into short clips, articles, infographics, e-books, and so much more.

In this episode of "Marketing Smarts," Jay turns the tables on me and analyzes 3 clips from my interview with actor and author Alan Alda (of M*A*S*H fame). We cover research and preparation, rolling with audio issues, and timing your questions just right. (Sometimes you need to warm guests up before you dive too deep!) We also cover how (and why) to avoid getting starstruck by celebrity guests, and more.

Lots of fun moments and valuable tips here, so listen to the entire show now from the link above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode.

