What Mia Masson calls community marketing seems to be a natural outgrowth of the virtual event revolution that has taken place over the past two years.

"Many people who start communities from the group up do it by accident. They don't realize that's what they're doing," explains Masson.

After all, if you hold a virtual event your audience loves, they'll ask for more. That one event becomes a series of a events, thanks to that demand. And when a series of events happens consistently enough that you're posting content for an audience that is already waiting for it, you have a community.

"Consistency is my first tip [for building a community]," says Masson in the latest episode of Marketing Smarts. Consistency, both in schedule and messaging, gives people a feeling of comfort and safety. And what better feeling than comfort to create loyalty during a period of uncertainty—like a pandemic?

Masson's other major tip is to ask your community what they want. Crowdsourcing is a way of life for all of us now, and that includes involving your customers in product creation.

Also on deck this episode: the horrors and wonders of TikTok, Frankensteined web copy, and what makes Matt Snodgrass an honorary millennial.

