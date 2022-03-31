Ceros CMO Jamie Gier has no problem admitting that she gets overwhelmed by the relentless advance of technology and the ways it's shaping marketers' personal and professional lives.

She calls her job as a chief marketing officer "mind-boggling" in today's environment, trying to figure out what channels to use and how to deploy her team. So she likes to stick to the basic rules of marketing, regardless of platform.

"I love coming back to the basics, because sometimes they get lost.... Know your audience, know their preferences, and devise a plan for how you're going to reach them and feed them and provide value," she explains.



In the latest Marketing Smarts podcast, Jamie offers her perspective on the return to in-person events, exclaiming that her company is "all in," but that virtual events aren't going anywhere and hybrid events will dominate for the near future.

"I don't think that virtual replaces the [in-person] interaction that you have with people," she says. "I understand that there's still going to be hesitiation from people.... Two years in a very isolated world...I myself am very excited to be back in person with people."

She also banters with host Matt Snodgrass about how to create moments of delight along the customer journey. Something as simply as a 404 page on your website can be used to create a good experience for your customers: "It doesn't have to be a monumental endeavor."

The podcast also touches on the timelessly relatable topic of "feeling old."

