Employees have 10 times more social media followers, on average, than their company itself, according to LinkedIn research, making employees a valuable resource for organizations that want to expand their reach.

Despite the popularity of employee advocacy programs in recent years, however, 1 in 10 advocacy programs don't meet expectations. Why? The main reason is that businesses rush into them without appropriate preparation, and so implementation falters.

Employee advocacy is a proven marketing strategy. But planning ahead of implementation is key to ensuring advocacy programs' effectiveness—and success.

Essentially, employee advocacy is the promotion of your company from within, relying on employees to share content online. To ensure it will work, employers need to build a strategy that employees will want to be involved in.

What are the first steps to take?