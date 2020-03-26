You can come up with all sorts of marketing strategies that would impress the most discriminating of C-suites; but, if you don't have the right people in place to execute those strategies, all your hard work will have been for naught.

So how do you attract great marketers, keep them happy and productive, and help them reach their full potential? A people strategy.

Effective people strategies are critical to attract, interview, assess, hire, onboard, keep, and promote talented people who can take your organization to the next level.

People strategies also give you the insight you need to choose the right people, identify and capitalize on their skills and talents, and keep them motivated to do great work.

Successful people-strategies capitalize on three winning characteristics: being purpose-driven, performance-oriented, and principle-led.

Here is your seven-step people strategy for an unbeatable marketing team.