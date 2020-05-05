More than ever before, your customers today are online and spending more time on social media platforms. To reach them, you may need to establish, expand, or improve your social media team.

To hire and whom to hire? That is the question.

With social media marketing now decades into existence, various options in talent and resources are available to you.

But what solution is best for your company: an in-house social media manager, an agency partner, or a consultant or freelance partner?

Five Considerations

Before making any decision, consider these five key points: