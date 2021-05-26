An amplified marketing strategy revolves around conversations as a way to extend marketing reach. Because brand podcasts help B2B marketers create a stronger, more authentic connection with their audience through conversation, they are a key factor in taking amplified marketing efforts to the next level.

The conversational nature of podcasts drives a higher level of engagement for brand mentions, a 2019 BBC study revealed, and engagement plays a huge role in an audience's favorability of the brand and decision to purchase. In fact, during branded podcasts, brand consideration is 57% higher and purchase intent is 14% higher for brand mentions than for surrounding content (the other topics being discussed), that study found.

Of course, there is no foolproof plan to ensure your podcast show is a smashing success, but there are a few things not to do when considering how to create your podcast. By avoiding these common podcasting mistakes, B2B marketers can successfully execute an amplified marketing strategy that establishes meaningful connections and fuels conversions.

1. Don't keep your podcast isolated; amplified marketing depends on connection

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with a brand podcast is to isolate it from the rest of your marketing efforts. Podcasts aren't designed to be kept on an island. Instead, the conversations happening on your show should be used to power the rest of your marketing channels.

Think about all the time you spend churning out blog content or crafting social media posts and newsletters. A lot goes into producing just one piece of killer content. But what if you could lead with conversations that provide a goldmine of content to fuel your social media posts, blog content, newsletters, and more?

Podcasts are a goldmine of great content. By using the conversations that take place on your show, you can easily create engaging content that drives a unique experience for your audience and delivers a seamless message across all channels.

2. Don't assume your marketing leader should be the host

Sure, brand podcasts are partially a marketing tool. But just because your podcast falls under the marketing umbrella doesn't mean your marketing leader is the right person to host your show.

We often assume that company spokespeople should be those with the most clout and highest title—but that doesn't have to be the case. It isn't their background that matters, it's how they interact with your guests.

Your podcast is all about driving engagement between your brand, your guests, and your audience. A successful host will be a subject-matter expert who has a passion for your show's purpose. With a natural skill for engaging guests, that person will be able to foster authentic conversations on each episode that make the audience feel like part of the show.

3. Don't forget about podcast metrics

Podcast metrics are a bit more ambiguous than traditional marketing metrics (and that can leave data-driven marketers frustrated), but they are part of determining whether your show is living up to your expectations.

There are many ways to look at metrics, but most marketers opt for concrete ones, such as number of downloads and subscribers. More subjective metrics are media engagement and podcast reviews. Both sets of metrics are equally important to determining the success of your show.

To measure the impact of your podcast, you first have to identify the goals of your podcast, then work backwards to determine which metrics need to be the biggest focus—just as you would in any other marketing initiative. No two shows will focus on the same set of metrics; so identifying the ones that map back to your specific goals will help you reach those desired outcomes.

4. Don't be afraid to tap into your sales team's expertise

Podcasts provide a unique opportunity for sales teams to echo the conversations happening on the show with their own prospects.

Much of sales is about understanding your buyers. What do they care about? What are their biggest pain points? Salespeople can use your guests' expertise to provide valuable insights on how prospects can overcome their specific struggles.

Furthermore, salespeople can shine a light on pain points you might not be aware of. Sales has unparalleled insight into their prospects and the situations they face. With those obstacles top-of-mind, you can tailor your episodes accordingly.

5. Don't make sponsorship your main focus

Show sponsorship does come with its own set of benefits for your audience—e.g., exclusive content and offers—but it should never be the main focus of your podcast.

The purpose of your show should be to establish connections, offer valuable insight, and educate your audience on how to overcome obstacles. It's OK if monetization is a priority, but if you place too much emphasis on generating revenue, you risk driving your audience away.

Keeping what is best for your listeners top-of-mind is critical in podcasting, especially when toying around with the idea of sponsorships. By ensuring your audience's best interest is always the main priority, you will continue to produce a show your audience wants to engage with. You can then rest assured that you'll attract the right kind of advertisers for sponsorships.

* * *

Marketers aiming to execute an amplified marketing strategy have to rely heavily on their brand podcast. With so much content available, marketers can use their show to fuel other channels, which saves them time and provides a better ROI for their podcast.

Avoiding the common podcasting mistakes in this article will help you make the most of your show, allowing you to generate meaningful connections with your audience and fuel your entire amplified marketing strategy.

