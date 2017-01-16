Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

Which Types of Facebook Posts Get the Most Likes, Comments, and Shares? [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,977 views
Consumers interact most with very short Facebook posts, according to recent research from BuzzSumo.

The report was based on an analysis of data from 800 million Facebook posts made in 2016. The researchers examined the number of shares, likes, and comments for each post as well as total engagement (combined shares, likes, and comments).

Posts that are less than 50 characters long garner the most overall engagement (combined shares, likes, and comments), on average, the analysis found. Interactions drop significantly for posts longer than 50 characters.

Posting to Facebook during off-peak times, such as very late at night, and on off-peak days, such as on Sundays, leads to more engagement, on average, the analysis found.

Posts that pose questions garner more likes on Facebook than other post types. Videos garner more shares than other post types.


Check out the infographic for more insights from the report:

About the research: The report was based on data from an analysis of 800 million Facebook posts from 2016. The researchers examined the number of shares, likes, and comments for each post as well as total engagement (combined shares, likes, and comments).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

