Which Types of Facebook Posts Get the Most Likes, Comments, and Shares? [Infographic]

Consumers interact most with very short Facebook posts, according to recent research from BuzzSumo.

The report was based on an analysis of data from 800 million Facebook posts made in 2016. The researchers examined the number of shares, likes, and comments for each post as well as total engagement (combined shares, likes, and comments).

Posts that are less than 50 characters long garner the most overall engagement (combined shares, likes, and comments), on average, the analysis found. Interactions drop significantly for posts longer than 50 characters.

Posting to Facebook during off-peak times, such as very late at night, and on off-peak days, such as on Sundays, leads to more engagement, on average, the analysis found.

Posts that pose questions garner more likes on Facebook than other post types. Videos garner more shares than other post types.





Check out the infographic for more insights from the report:

About the research: The report was based on data from an analysis of 800 million Facebook posts from 2016. The researchers examined the number of shares, likes, and comments for each post as well as total engagement (combined shares, likes, and comments).

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!