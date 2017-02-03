Mobile App Use Before, During, and After the Big Game on Super Bowl Sunday

Consumers use apps on their mobile devices more than normal on Super Bowl Sunday, but use drops during the game itself, according to recent research from Appboy.

The report was based on Appboy platform usage data from consumers in the United States who used hundreds of different apps on Super Bowl Sunday last year (February 7, 2016).

People used apps on their mobile devices more than average before and after last year's Super Bowl compared with the previous five Sundays, the analysis found.

However, mobile app usage dipped once the game began, and dropped significantly during halftime (down 23% compared with the same time on previous Sundays).





Use of food and beverage apps jumped 135% at the start of the Super Bowl last year (6-7 PM Eastern) compared with average traffic for the same time block on previous Sundays.

Usage of travel/transportation apps spiked before and after the Super Bowl last year compared with usage from the previous five Sundays.

