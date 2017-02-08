My Cart (0)
Small Business Digital Marketing Trends for 2017

by   |    |  796 views
Social media is the top digital marketing tactic/channel that small businesses plan to spend additional budget on in 2017, according to recent research from Infusionsoft.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 small business owners from across the United States. Respondents were polled on their current and planned use of digital marketing.

Some 56% of respondents say they expect to spend more on social media this year than last year; 33% plan to spend more on digital advertising; and 32% plan to spend more on search engine optimization:

The most popular tactics in small businesses' digital marketing mix for 2017 are social media (70% plan to use it), email marketing (44%), digital advertising (42%), and search engine optimization (39%):


Facebook is the most popular social media platform with small business owners (72% of firms say they regularly use it for marketing purposes); Twitter is second (37%), followed by Instagram (33%) and LinkedIn (24%):

Some 69% of small businesses say they create content for social media; emails are the next most popular content type (43% of small businesses say they create email content), followed by blog posts/articles (34%):

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 small business owners from across the United States. Respondents were polled on digital marketing goals, tactics, and challenges for 2017.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Marketing StrategyResearch SummariesSmall BusinessSocial MediaSocial NetworkingSurvey Data

