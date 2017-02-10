The 20 Most 'Simple' Brands

Consumers in the United States say Google and Netflix are the most "simple" brands, according to recent research from Siegel+Gale.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2016 of 14,044 consumers in nine countries (the US, the UK, Germany, Sweden, China, India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Japan).

Respondents were asked to rate major brands on the simplicity/complexity of their products and pricing relative to industry peers as well as the quality of interactions/communications (whether the company is trustworthy/easy to deal with). Each brand was then assigned a Simplicity Score based on the responses.

Respondents in the US ranked Google as the most simple brand for the second year in a row, primarily because of its search engine user experience, which is viewed as "intuitive and easy to understand."

Netflix took the No. 2 spot, also for the second year in a row, because the company "has figured out what customers want," according to one subscriber interviewed by the researchers.





Discount supermarket Aldi ranks as the most simple brand globally. Google is second, followed by Netflix, Ikea, Amazon, KFC, YouTube, McDonald's, and Subway.

