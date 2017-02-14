My Cart (0)
Which Emotions Are Associated With Good (and Bad) Brand Experiences?

by   |    |  949 views
Satisfaction is the emotion consumers most associate with positive brand experiences, according to recent research from InMoment.

The report was based on data from a survey of 20,000 consumers and 10,000 brands based in 12 countries (Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

Consumers as well as companies say satisfaction is the emotion most linked to positive brand experiences, though a bigger share of consumers cite it as the top emotion.

Feeling safe/reassured is the next most-cited emotion tied to positive brand experiences.

Being made to feel important ranks third with consumers as an emotion associated with positive brand experiences, whereas feeling part of something special ranks third with companies.


Disappointment is the emotion most linked to negative brand experiences by consumers as well as companies; frustration ranks second, followed by feeling disrespected.

