Is Snapchat Just a Fad?

by   |    |  911 views
US adults are split on whether Snapchat is just a fad or whether it's here to stay, according to recent research from Fluent.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2017 of 3,327 adults in the United States age 18 and older. The survey group comprised a mix of Snapchat users and non-users.

Some 48% of respondents say they believe Snapchat is just a fad, and 52% say it is here to stay.

Among Snapchat users surveyed, 66% say they believe they will be using the service five years from now, and 34% say they believe they will not be using it.

Younger Snapchat users (age 18-24) are the most likely to say they will be using Snapchat five years from now.


Some 52% of Snapchat users surveyed say they will be using the service 10 years from now.

Younger Snapchat users (age 18-34) are less likely than older users (age 35+) to say they will be using the service 10 years from now.

Most (59%) Snapchat users age 18-24 say they do not think they will continue to use the service after the age of 35.

Some 62% of Snapchat users surveyed say they think a newer alternative to the service will come out and that they will switch to it.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2017 of 3,327 adults in the United States age 18 and older. The survey group was comprised of a mix of Snapchat users and non-users.


