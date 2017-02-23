Account-Based Marketing: Top Tactics, Challenges, and Goals

Marketers say personalizing content is the most effective account-based marketing tactic, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 305 marketers (43% work for B2B firms, 27% for B2C firms, and 30% for hybrid B2B-B2C firms).

Respondents were polled on how they are using account-based marketing, which is the approach of targeting individual prospect/customer accounts as markets of one, rather than wider groups/verticals.

Some 51% of marketers polled say personalizing content is one of the most effective account-based marketing tactics.

Identifying high-value existing accounts ranks as the next most effective tactic (45% of respondents cite as a valuable approach), followed by creating account-specific campaigns (42%).





Respondents rank growing revenue per existing account as the top account-based marketing objective (56% cite it as an important goal); increasing the number of new accounts is next (48% cite), followed by unifying Marketing and Sales teams (46%).

Respondents say increasing the number of new accounts is the top challenge with account-based marketing (42% cite it as a critical issue); unifying Marketing and Sales teams ranks next (40% cite), followed by growing revenue per existing account (39%).

