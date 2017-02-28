My Cart (0)
Snapchat Benchmarks for Brands

Most consumers find a brand's Snapchat account by being directed to the username, or by searching for the username, according to recent data from Snaplytics.

The report was based on an analysis of Snaplytics 4Q16 data for more than 500 brands. The researchers examined 24,180 stories (defined as a series of snaps posted to a brand's "My Story" less than two hours apart) and more than 217,000 individual snaps.

Some 64% of new followers, on average, find a brand's Snapchat account via the username.

Fully 25% arrive via the Snapcode function, while 9% arrive via deeplinks and 2% via other methods.


Brands posted 13 stories, on average, each month in the fourth quarter of 2016—down slightly from 14 stories, on average, in the third quarter of 2016.

Each brand story was made up of 11.3 snaps, on average, in 4Q16, the analysis found.

Brands' Snapchat stories were made up of 61% video, on average, and 39% images, on average, in 4Q16.

Ayaz Nanji

